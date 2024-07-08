Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hemant Soren's govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly despite Opposition walkout

    Soren was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 4, succeeding Champai Soren who resigned from the post. His tenure began amidst legal challenges, as he was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case related to the land scam.

    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday (July 8) secured a crucial trust vote in the state Assembly, garnering support from 45 legislators. This victory comes shortly after Soren assumed office following his release on bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a contested land scam case.

    The ruling coalition, led by Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), comprises 45 MLAs—27 from JMM, 17 from Congress, and 1 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)—in the 81-member Assembly. In contrast, the BJP-led Opposition holds 30 seats. With the House's total strength reduced to 76 due to some members' election to the Lok Sabha, the halfway mark for majority was set at 38.

    Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto allotted one hour for debate on the confidence motion, which was followed by a voting process affirming Soren's majority.

    Following the successful trust vote, Hemant Soren is now expected to expand his Cabinet to include members from coalition parties.

    

    Previously, Soren had resigned as Chief Minister just before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the same case.

