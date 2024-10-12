Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu train collision: Restoration estimated to take 16 hours, 18 trains cancelled

    A train collision near Kavarapettai, Tamil Nadu, derailed 12 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express, injuring 19 passengers. The incident has significantly impacted rail services in the region, with 18 trains cancelled and several others diverted. 

    Tamil Nadu train collision: Restoration estimated to take 16 hours, 18 trains cancelled dmn
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    The devastating train collision near Kavarapettai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, resulted in the derailment of 12 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express. The incident has significantly impacted rail services in the region, with 18 trains cancelled and several others diverted. The Ministry of Railways has yet to provide an updated report on the total number of injuries, although 19 passengers were injured with no fatalities as per unconfirmed reports. 

    Also Read:  Mysuru-Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision

    Rescue teams and ambulances were swiftly dispatched to the scene to assist injured passengers. Restoration work is underway to resume train services, but heavy rain is hindering efforts. Railway officials estimate it will take approximately 16 hours to complete the restoration.

    The incident happened when the passenger train, traveling at 80 km/h, collided with a stationary goods train on the loop line. The reason for collision, whether it is due to a signal malfunction or a deliberate act, remains to be seen.

    A high-level inquiry has been launched by the Indian Railways, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also investigating the incident. 

    As per the Tamil Nadu police, three derailed coaches caught fire, but emergency services quickly contained the blaze. The concerned authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy.

    Also Read: TN train accident: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express rams into goods train; 6 coaches derailed, fire breaks out (WATCH)

