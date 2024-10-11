Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collides with goods train near Chennai, fire breaks out in 2 coaches (WATCH)

    In a tragic railway accident, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a stationary goods train near Kavaraipettai railway station, close to Gummudipoondi in Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

    In a tragic railway accident, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a stationary goods train near Kavaraipettai railway station, close to Gummudipoondi in Tamil Nadu, on Friday. The collision caused six coaches of the express train to derail, with a fire breaking out in two of the AC coaches.

    The incident occurred in the evening, when the 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express was en route from Mysuru to Darbhanga. According to preliminary reports, the express train reportedly encountered a glitch on the track, which caused it to mistakenly enter the loop line where the goods train was stationed, leading to the collision.

    Rescue operations were swiftly initiated by local authorities, with Thiruvallur District Collector T Prabhushankar confirming that emergency services were on the scene. Firefighters are working to control the blaze in the derailed coaches, while efforts to rescue passengers are ongoing.

    The exact number of casualties and injuries has not yet been confirmed, as rescue teams are still assessing the situation. Passengers from the derailed coaches are being evacuated, and medical teams have been deployed to provide first aid to those affected.

    Indian Railways officials are investigating the cause of the accident and have promised a thorough inquiry into the technical fault that led to the train entering the wrong track.

    Further updates regarding the casualties and extent of damage are awaited.

