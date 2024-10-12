Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mysuru-Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision

    According to Singh, the passenger train should have been directed onto the main line but was mistakenly switched to the loop line where the goods train was parked. "Something went wrong," he said.

    Mysuru Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    In a major railway mishap in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train, resulting in the derailment of 12 coaches and injuring 19 passengers. The incident took place when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, travelling at approximately 75 km per hour, entered a closed section of the track meant for the goods train due to a "mismatch between signal and route," as reported by RN Singh, General Manager of Southern Railways.

    According to Singh, the passenger train should have been directed onto the main line but was mistakenly switched to the loop line where the goods train was parked. "Something went wrong," he said.

    Woman 'fed up' with daughter hires hitman, only to find out he was her lover; here's what happened next

    The train, en route to Gudur in Andhra Pradesh, had stopped briefly at Kavaraippettai Railway Station. It was reported that the goods train was also headed to Gudur and had been stationed on the loop line when the express train approached. Despite being prioritised to pass through the main line, the express inadvertently entered the loop line and struck the goods train from behind, resulting in the engine's derailment.

    Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities, but 19 passengers sustained injuries, with the injured receiving treatment at state-run hospitals. A power car from the express also caught fire during the incident. Over 1,300 passengers were aboard the express, and those stranded were transported by bus to Chennai, where they were accommodated on a special train to continue their journeys.

    The derailment took place approximately 40 km from Chennai, leading to widespread disruption of railway services. In response, multiple trains have been canceled or diverted, with at least 18 trains affected on the day of the accident.

    Dussehra 2024 traffic update: Avoid THESE roads in Mumbai, Noida during festivities

    A high-level inquiry has been ordered to determine the precise causes of the derailment. The Railway Safety Commissioner will investigate the incident, with restoration efforts expected to take up to 24 hours, potentially delaying services until Saturday evening. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock at the incident and has called for an acceleration of rescue operations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH) shk

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH)

    INTERESTING! THIS UP village mourn Ravana's death while rest of India burns effigies dmn

    INTERESTING! THIS UP village mourn Ravana's death while rest of India burns effigies

    Woman 'fed up' with daughter hires hitman, only to find out he was her lover; here's what happened next AJR

    Woman 'fed up' with daughter hires hitman, only to find out he was her lover; here's what happened next

    Mumbai woman shares horrifying ordeal of male co-passenger groping her breast during auto ride, sparks outrage shk

    Mumbai woman shares horrifying ordeal of male co-passenger groping her breast during auto ride, sparks outrage

    Dussehra 2024 traffic update: Avoid THESE roads in Mumbai, Noida during festivities AJR

    Dussehra 2024 traffic update: Avoid THESE roads in Mumbai, Noida during festivities

    Recent Stories

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH) shk

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH)

    Chanakya Niti: Never say no to THESE opportunities for success in life gcw

    Chanakya Niti: Never say no to THESE opportunities for success in life

    IRCTC recruitment 2024: High-paying managerial jobs, apply by November 6th! gcw

    IRCTC recruitment 2024: High-paying managerial jobs, apply by November 6th!

    Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends gcw

    Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..." RTM

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..."

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon