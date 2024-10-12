Mysuru-Darbhanga express derailment in Tamil Nadu: Signal mismatch blamed for collision

According to Singh, the passenger train should have been directed onto the main line but was mistakenly switched to the loop line where the goods train was parked. "Something went wrong," he said.

In a major railway mishap in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train, resulting in the derailment of 12 coaches and injuring 19 passengers. The incident took place when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, travelling at approximately 75 km per hour, entered a closed section of the track meant for the goods train due to a "mismatch between signal and route," as reported by RN Singh, General Manager of Southern Railways.

According to Singh, the passenger train should have been directed onto the main line but was mistakenly switched to the loop line where the goods train was parked. "Something went wrong," he said.

The train, en route to Gudur in Andhra Pradesh, had stopped briefly at Kavaraippettai Railway Station. It was reported that the goods train was also headed to Gudur and had been stationed on the loop line when the express train approached. Despite being prioritised to pass through the main line, the express inadvertently entered the loop line and struck the goods train from behind, resulting in the engine's derailment.

Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities, but 19 passengers sustained injuries, with the injured receiving treatment at state-run hospitals. A power car from the express also caught fire during the incident. Over 1,300 passengers were aboard the express, and those stranded were transported by bus to Chennai, where they were accommodated on a special train to continue their journeys.

The derailment took place approximately 40 km from Chennai, leading to widespread disruption of railway services. In response, multiple trains have been canceled or diverted, with at least 18 trains affected on the day of the accident.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered to determine the precise causes of the derailment. The Railway Safety Commissioner will investigate the incident, with restoration efforts expected to take up to 24 hours, potentially delaying services until Saturday evening. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock at the incident and has called for an acceleration of rescue operations.

