    Tamil Nadu: Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing near Erode; check details

    Reports confirm that the helicopter took off 40 minutes later after the visibility improved in the area. It is to be noted that the spiritual leader was on his way to attend an event in Tamil Nadu when the helicopter had to make an emergency landing.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    The helicopter carrying Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with three other people on Wednesday (January 25) had to make an emergency landing due to bad weather and low visibility resulting from the dense fog in the area.

    According to reports, the helicopter landed safely in Ukiniyam near the Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

    It is also said that the helicopter took from Bengaluru and was heading towards Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. The three people besides Ravi Shankar on the private helicopter were his assistants and the pilot handling the operations.

    The emergency landing occurred at around 10:30 am, with the helicopter taking off approximately an hour later.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
