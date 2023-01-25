Republic Day 2023: A look at awards, honours given out on January 26

During the ceremony, the President of India will acknowledge and pay tributes to the courageous officers of the police department and armed forces for their exceptional bravery in the field.

India will on Thursday (January 26) celebrate its 74th Republic Day. This day is observed to honour the day when the Constitution of India was enacted in 1950. Several events are organised, with the yearly procession along the Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) close to the Rashtrapati Bhavan serving as the main attraction.

During the ceremony, the President of India will acknowledge and pay tributes to the courageous officers of the police department and armed forces for their exceptional bravery in the field. Several awards will also be given to citizens who have displayed courage in various circumstances.

Let's take a look at the awards given out on this glorious day:

1. Bharat Ratna

This award is considered as the nation's highest civilian award. This award is given in honour of great work or accomplishment of the highest order in any area of human endeavour. It can be seen that the Prime Minister recommends candidates for Bharat Ratna to the President of India.

2. Padma Awards

The winners of the Padma Awards- one of the highest civilian honours in the country- are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. This award is split into three categories based on the level of achievement. First comes Padma Vibhushan, followed by Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The nominations for Padma Awards are presented to a special committee, which is constituted each year separately by the prime minister.

3. Gallantry Awards

On 26 January 1950, the Government of India established the first three gallantry awards- Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra. The government then introduced the three additional gallantry awards known as the Ashoka Chakra Class-I, Class-II, and Class-III on January 4, 1952. However, in January 1967, these honours were given new titles: the Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra, respectively.

4. President's Police Medals

Earlier, these awards were known as the President's Police and Fire Service Medal when they were first established on March 1, 1951. Regardless of rank or length of service, the medals may be presented to any police officer.

5. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

This award is given to young people under the age of 18 who have excelled in innovation, academics, or outstanding contribution in the areas of social service, the arts and humanities, bravery, or sports.

6. Jeevan Raksha Padak

This award was instituted in 1961 and is given to a person for saving someone's life. It comes in three categories: Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

7. Correctional Service Medals

The President of India honours prison staff in three categories including Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service, and Gallantry Medals in the recognition of their work in the nation's correctional facilities.