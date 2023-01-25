Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Voters' Day: PM Modi calls for strengthening participation in elections

    National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, January 25, 1950.

    National Voters' Day: PM Modi calls for strengthening participation in elections AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 25) greeted people on National Voters' Day and urged everybody to work together to further strengthen active participation in elections.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings on National Voters' Day. Inspired by this year's theme of 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure', may we all work together to further strengthen active participation in elections and strengthen our democracy."

    Also read: Lakhimpuri Kheri violence: SC grants bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks with conditions

    "I also laud ECI (Election Commission of India) for their efforts in this area," the prime minister said.

    National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, January 25, 1950.

    Meanwhile, the year 2023 is expected to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It can be seen that as many as nine states are expected to go to polls this year, with the stakes very high for the ruling BJP and the principal Opposition Congress.

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch President Murmu's address to nation today?

    In February-March 2023, three Northeast states - Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland - will go to polls. By November, Mizoram is also expected to go to polls.

    It can be seen that the BJP is in power in Tripura with a local ally IPFT, and is a junior partner of regional allies in Nagaland and Meghalaya. In Mizoram, the contest is between the Congress and the ruling Mizo National Front.

    A special focus will be on Tripura, which the BJP won for the first time in 2018 but is now facing a massive rebellion in its ranks.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railway likely to launch mini Vande Bharat Express by March: Report - adt

    Indian Railway likely to launch mini Vande Bharat Express by March: Report

    Republic Day 2023 When and where to watch President Murmu address to nation today gcw

    Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch President Murmu's address to nation today?

    Lakhimpuri Kheri violence Supreme Court grants interim bail to Union Minister son Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks gcw

    Lakhimpuri Kheri violence: SC grants bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks with conditions

    Air India modifies in flight alcohol service policy amid unruly behaviour incidents gcw

    Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy amid unruly behaviour incidents

    Inqlaab Zinadabad slogans raised in JNU after stone-pelting on students watching BBC documentary on phone - adt

    'Inqlaab Zinadabad' slogans raised in JNU after stone-pelting on students watching BBC documentary on phone

    Recent Stories

    Zomato Gold re launched Free deliveries VIP access more Know benefits price other details gcw

    Zomato Gold re-launched! Free deliveries, VIP access & more; Know benefits, price, other details

    Indian Railway likely to launch mini Vande Bharat Express by March: Report - adt

    Indian Railway likely to launch mini Vande Bharat Express by March: Report

    Republic Day 2023 When and where to watch President Murmu address to nation today gcw

    Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch President Murmu's address to nation today?

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Will not be an easy challenge against Australia, but we're up for it - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Won't be an easy challenge against Australia, but we're up for it' - Rohit Sharma

    Is Urfi Javed homeless Actress cant find an apartment on rent in Mumbai RBA

    Is Urfi Javed homeless? Actress can’t find an apartment on rent in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon