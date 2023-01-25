National Voters' Day: PM Modi calls for strengthening participation in elections

National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, January 25, 1950.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 25) greeted people on National Voters' Day and urged everybody to work together to further strengthen active participation in elections.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings on National Voters' Day. Inspired by this year's theme of 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure', may we all work together to further strengthen active participation in elections and strengthen our democracy."

"I also laud ECI (Election Commission of India) for their efforts in this area," the prime minister said.

National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, January 25, 1950.

Meanwhile, the year 2023 is expected to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It can be seen that as many as nine states are expected to go to polls this year, with the stakes very high for the ruling BJP and the principal Opposition Congress.

In February-March 2023, three Northeast states - Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland - will go to polls. By November, Mizoram is also expected to go to polls.

It can be seen that the BJP is in power in Tripura with a local ally IPFT, and is a junior partner of regional allies in Nagaland and Meghalaya. In Mizoram, the contest is between the Congress and the ruling Mizo National Front.

A special focus will be on Tripura, which the BJP won for the first time in 2018 but is now facing a massive rebellion in its ranks.