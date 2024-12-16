Tamil Nadu: Family feud turns fatal as three members of family die by suicide in Namakkal

Three family members, K Selvaraj, 52, wife Poonkodi, 45, and son Surender, 25, found dead in Namakkal residence, preliminary investigation suggests family dispute as cause.

Tamil Nadu: Family feud turns fatal as three members of family die by suicide in Namakkal dmn
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

Namakkal: A devastating incident has shaken the quiet town of Erumapatty in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu as a family of three, including a father, mother, and son, were found dead in their residence, with preliminary investigations suggesting that a family dispute led to the tragic event.

The deceased have been identified as K Selvaraj, 52, a farmer, his wife Poonkodi, 45, and their son Surender, 25, who was involved in a catering business. The family's troubles began six months ago when Surender got married to 22-year-old Sneka. However, the marriage was short-lived, and Sneka recently returned to her father's home after a heated argument with Surender.

According to Akash Joshi, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), said the cause for the tragic events is yet to be ascertained. 

The incident came to light when neighbors noticed that the family's front door was still closed at 8 am on Sunday. Upon checking, they discovered the three bodies and alerted the Erumapatty police. The police broke open the door to retrieve the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination at the Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital.

