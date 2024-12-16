BJP's Kundarki win marks the victory of the Constitution: Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that BJP's victory in Kundarki symbolizes the triumph of Sanatan and reflects India's true essence, emphasizing successes in 7 seats represent victories for the Indian Constitution.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated during the Winter Session of the State Assembly on Monday that the BJP's victory in Kundarki symbolizes the triumph of Sanatan and reflects the true essence of India. He emphasized that the successes in Kundarki, Katehari, Khair, Majhwa, Ghaziabad, Meerapur, and Phulpur represent victories for the Indian Constitution, as they have upheld accountability for all.

The Chief Minister questioned the opposition's credibility, pointing out the contradiction in their stance. "On one hand, they welcomed the Hon’ble Supreme Court's statement regarding the survey, while on the other, the Court has repeatedly advocated for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

"India is the only nation where the majority community is not seeking special privileges, but rather a uniform civil code. When the hon’ble judge of the Allahabad High Court supported this idea, the opposition filed an impeachment motion against him in the Rajya Sabha, exposing their double standards", he remarked.

Yogi added: "The same people, who celebrate the Supreme Court’s ban on the survey and endorse the guidelines for bulldozer actions, fail to acknowledge that Uttar Pradesh is the only state where bulldozer actions have been executed while adhering strictly to the Supreme Court's directives. The SP and Congress are attempting to silence the truth by moving impeachment motion against the honourable judge in the Rajya Sabha."

Continuing his attack on the opposition, CM Yogi pointed out that a no-confidence motion was moved also against the Vice President of India, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, merely because he urged parties to cooperate for the smooth functioning of the House. "Such actions expose a deep-rooted resentment towards the rise of a farmer's son to such a prominent position," he stated.

He added: "During the elections, the Election Commission was also discredited. The opposition attempts to intimidate constitutional institutions into accepting their views. This approach is detrimental to the health of our democracy. It is imperative to uphold respect for constitutional institutions and focus on strengthening them."

The Chief Minister emphasized that government and administrative actions should always be supported in the interest of justice, society, national security, and the future.

About the incidents in Bahraich and Sambhal, he assured that the administration is taking fair and just actions. He said, "A judicial commission has been set up to investigate the Sambhal incident, with members continuously visiting the area, collecting statements, and working to uncover the truth."

However, he warned that unlawful actions, such as stone-throwing and illegal use of firearms, will not bring peace to the region.

