Airbnb deploys anti-party technology to block disruptive New Year's Eve bookings; details of conditions here

If you’re planning an Airbnb for a wild New Year’s Eve bash, think twice. The company is ramping up its global effort to deter "unauthorized and disruptive" parties during the holiday season with cutting-edge anti-party technology. Leveraging machine learning, this system meticulously analyzes key factors like trip duration, timing of bookings, and proximity to the guest’s residence to identify and block high-risk reservations.

While the technology has a worldwide rollout, its focus sharpens on countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Puerto Rico, Spain, and New Zealand. Last year’s New Year’s Eve initiative successfully thwarted 74,000 risky bookings.

How Airbnb foils high-risk reservations

Risky bookings flagged by the system will face either a complete block or redirection to alternative accommodations. The restrictions are particularly stringent for short stays (one to three nights) in entire homes, where guests will also be required to agree to a "mandatory anti-party attestation."

"If a booking is identified as higher risk, the guest will either be blocked from booking, or redirected to alternative accommodations on the platform," Airbnb explained.

Guests who manage to book such properties must acknowledge Airbnb's strict no-party policy. "Guests who can make reservations will need to confirm that they understand that disruptive and unauthorized parties are not allowed on Airbnb, and they face suspension or removal from the platform if they violate this policy," stated the company.

For local communities, Airbnb has activated its ‘Neighborhood Support Line,’ enabling neighbors to swiftly report ongoing disruptive gatherings at nearby Airbnb-listed properties.

Airbnb’s crackdown on party rentals traces back to 2019, beginning with the prohibition of “party houses.” The pandemic in 2020 spurred even tighter restrictions, culminating in a permanent global ban on large parties in 2022.

This decisive move came after a string of violent incidents at Airbnb rentals, including a tragic shooting in Pittsburgh that left two dead and eight injured.

