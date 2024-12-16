Renukaswamy murder case: Who is Manish, the surety for Pavithra Gowda's bail?

Actor Darshan was granted general bail in the Renukaswamy murder case after six weeks of hospitalization. He signed the bail bond in court with sureties from his brother and friend. Pavithra Gowda's bail was secured with sureties from Manish and a family friend.

Renukaswamy murder case: Who is Manish, the surety for Pavithra Gowda's bail? vkp
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

Actor Darshan Thugudeepa, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, appeared in court on Monday to complete his bail formalities. Darshan, who was earlier admitted to BGS Hospital near Kengeri for spinal cord treatment while on interim bail, was discharged on the same day. He signed the bail bond in the court hall, accompanied by his brother Dinakar Thugudeepa and actor Dhanveer.

Darshan was granted general bail by the court on Friday, December 13, after six weeks of hospitalization. He fulfilled the conditions of the bail on Monday, as Saturday and Sunday were court holidays. During the proceedings, Dinakar and Dhanveer stood as sureties for Darshan, with Dinakar identifying himself as his brother and Dhanveer as a close friend. 

Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed

Darshan’s lawyer, Sunil, requested the court to allow the actor to sign the bond documents in the court hall instead of the pending branch room, considering his health. The judge permitted this and instructed the bond papers to be signed in the court itself. Alongside Darshan, bail applications for other accused, including Pavan, Raghavendra, and Nandish, were also accepted. Lawyers submitted the necessary bonds and sureties for accused individuals such as Pavithra Gowda, Anukumar, Pradosh, Nagaraj, and Lakshman.

Karnataka High Court grants bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda in Renukaswamy murder case

Who is Manish, the surety for Pavithra Gowda?

Pavithra Gowda, reportedly the girlfriend of actor Darshan, also secured bail in the case. Her surety was provided by a man named Manish, who is known to Pavithra. Manish submitted a property document from Talaghattapura as surety for her bail. Additionally, the second surety was signed by a family friend of Pavithra’s mother, who also provided his property documents to support the bail application.

