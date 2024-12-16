Indians lost Rs 120cr in digital arrest scam: NPCI shares common tactics used by fraudsters, tips to stay safe

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued an advisory to the public, amid alarming rise of the ‘Digital Arrest’ scam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent Mann Ki Baat episode, revealed that Indians have collectively lost Rs 120.3 crore to online scams. Against this backdrop, NPCI’s advisory underscores the need for heightened awareness and vigilance as India propels towards becoming a digital-first economy.

The NPCI Advisory

In its official statement, NPCI said, “Digital payments are now accessible nationwide, driving India towards a digital-first economy. They offer both security and convenience. However, it's crucial to use digital payments safely and avoid online scams. Early identification of potential scams helps protect you and your loved ones, fostering a safer, less-cash economy, for everyone.”

What is ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

The ‘Digital Arrest’ scam is a sophisticated form of online deception where fraudsters prey on individuals’ fear of legal consequences. These criminals pose as government officials, police officers, or financial regulators, using tactics to extract sensitive information or illicit payments. Victims are often coerced into believing they are under investigation for crimes like money laundering or tax evasion, pushing them to transfer money to “resolve” the issue.

- Fake Calls or Messages: Scammers impersonate officials, using fabricated credentials.

- Threats of Arrest: Victims are threatened with immediate detention or legal action.

- Demands for Payment: Fraudsters demand money under the pretext of clearing one's name.

How to Identify and Avoid Falling Victim

NPCI has outlined critical warning signs to help individuals recognize the scam and protect themselves:

- Unexpected Contact from Authorities: Be wary of unsolicited calls or messages from individuals claiming to be from the police, CBI, or tax authorities, especially if they cite urgent legal action.

- Fear-Inducing Language and Urgency: Scammers often use aggressive tones, legal jargon, and visual elements like fake police uniforms or official logos to seem credible.

- Requests for Personal Data or Payments: Any demand for sensitive information or money should raise red flags. Scammers may promise to clear your name or request “refundable” deposits.

- Pause and Verify: Stay calm and validate the authenticity of such calls. Legitimate authorities will never request payments or resolve cases over video calls.

- Use Official Channels: Report suspicious activity to the national cybercrime helpline (1930) or through platforms like Sancharsaathi.

