'We draw inspiration from Lord Ram, Krishna, and Buddha': CM Yogi Adityanath

"You claim to want constitutional changes, but in reality, you are merely trying to seize power by aligning with those who have undermined the Constitution. You may try to deceive the public, but you won't succeed in your attempt. The country will not allow it," CM Adityanath said.

During the Winter Session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the opposition sarcastically, urging them to revisit the preamble of Dr. BR Ambedkar's original Constitution and comprehend its fundamental rights.

He stated, "A close examination of the Constitution reveals references to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Bajrang Bali, portrayed after burning Lanka. It also highlights Lord Buddha, spreading the message of knowledge. The Constitution embodies India's profound philosophical heritage, yet the terms 'secular' and 'socialism' are absent from its original draft. This should serve as an eye-opener for you."

CM Yogi continued, "I want to tell the opposition leader that Buddha preached compassion and friendship at a time when foreign invasions had begun. But even before that, Lord Ram said, 'Nisichara heen karahun mahi bhuj uthi pan keenh,' and Lord Krishna declared, 'Paritranaay sadhunam vinashaya cha dushkritam.' We follow the ideals of Ram, Krishna, and Buddha, and we continue to uphold their teachings. We will not divert from our governance principles."

He further noted, "In Sambhal, when the truth about your corruption came to light, the public's response was clear—'Safachat.' In the recent by-elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA alliance won 7 out of 9 seats. Remember Karhal and Sisamau. In 2022, the Samajwadi Party won by nearly 70,000 votes in Karhal, but this time their margin dropped to just 13-14,000. 'Chachu' must have shown some mercy, otherwise it would have been wiped out, but don't worry, it will happen next time."

He added, "In Sisamau, they narrowly escaped. In Kundarki, people are starting to remember their roots, and on digital platforms, they are saying, 'We must rid ourselves of these outsiders.' Everyone is reconnecting with their roots. I believe that when Iqbal Mehboob ji also recalls his roots, he will say the same thing. I encourage you all to read Baburnama."

Referring to the past unrest in the state, CM Yogi reminded the opposition of the riots that once plagued Uttar Pradesh. "Due to these riots, the atmosphere of the state continuously deteriorated. But today, there is a sense of security, and people have faith in the law and order situation. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment proposals totaling Rs 40 lakh crore."

