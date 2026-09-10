Former LAHDC CEC Tashi Gyalson lauded talks with the MHA subcommittee for an elected UT-level body in Ladakh. He termed it a positive step towards granting legislative powers over land and culture under the framework of Article 371.

Former CEC Tashi Gyalson Lauds Discussions on Ladakh Governance

Former Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Tashi Gyalson, on Thursday welcomed the ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) subcommittee regarding the granting of legislative powers and the establishment of an elected Union Territory-level body for Ladakh.

Speaking on the outcome of the recent deliberations, Gyalson termed the discussions a significant and positive development aimed at aligning local aspirations with the Centre's roadmap. "Following the meeting, an open discussion took place yesterday to fine-tune the plan, aligning it with the government's intentions and perspective, which I consider a very welcome step," Gyalson said.

Framework Under Article 371

Elaborating on the constitutional safeguards being discussed under the framework of Article 371, he stated that key local matters would be placed under the authority of the proposed elected body. "Regarding Article 371, the proposal entails bringing matters such as land protection, the environment, cultural heritage, and natural resources under its ambit and delegating powers to the elected UT-level body, thereby enabling local representatives to make decisions on these issues," he explained.

Responding to criticisms regarding the absence of representative governance in the region, the former LAHDC CEC noted that concrete steps are being taken to institutionalise democracy at the UT level. "While some political leaders criticise the government for the lack of democratic institutions, a UT-level body is now being established—a development confirmed yesterday to include an elected body with defined constituencies and direct elections, and the focus now shifts to fine-tuning this process," he added.

MHA Meeting and Official Confirmation

Stressing the urgency of representative governance, Gyalson emphasised that discussions on the broader UT-level status should proceed concurrently with local council polls. "The absence of elected public representatives has consistently caused difficulties for the people. Therefore, the suggestion was that while Council elections should be held, we should also, without wasting time, discuss and move forward on the UT-level status as well," he said.

A meeting of the Ladakh sub-committee and the Ministry of Home Affairs was held on Wednesday. It was attended by the leadership of the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Earlier, Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, said the government is moving towards a decision to constitute a Union Territory-level body in Ladakh, elected directly through constituencies, that would be vested with legislative and financial powers.

"A meeting of the sub-committee was held yesterday at the Ministry of Home Affairs, attended by the leadership of the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance from Ladakh. Building upon the progress made in the previous meeting, discussions focused on establishing constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, specifically, incorporating a special provision under Article 371 to protect the interests of the local population," Kundra said.