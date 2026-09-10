Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema have been inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee. Saurabh Bhardwaj hailed the move, stating it increases Punjab's representation in the national framework.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday emphasised that the addition of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) represents an increase in the state's representation within the national organisational framework. Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj extended his best wishes to the senior AAP leaders. He noted that the elected leaders are regularly chosen by active party members in accordance with guidelines established by the Election Commission.

"The Election Commission has certain rules under which, every few years, active party members elect their leader; within every party, the leader is chosen by the party members themselves. So, I extend my best wishes regarding the fact that Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Cheema have joined the PAC this time; this means Punjab's representation has increased. This is a matter of great happiness for us," he said.

New Members in AAP's Top Bodies

Earlier today, Mann and Cheema were inducted as members of the AAP’s PAC. The elections took place during the party’s National Executive meeting held on Wednesday evening.

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has also been made a member of the PAC. In addition, a new 23-member National Executive has been constituted. It is worth noting that the names of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, and Rajbir Singh Ghuman, an associate of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are also included among the members of the National Executive.

Kejriwal Re-elected National Convenor

Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement, said, “The 15th National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party was held virtually on Wednesday evening. A total of 330 members from across the country participated in the meeting. During the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal was unanimously elected as the party’s national convenor. Pankaj Gupta was elected national secretary, while N.D. Gupta was re-elected treasurer.”

It may be noted that Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak were previously members of the PAC. However, both have now left the party.

Role of the PAC

It is worth noting that the Political Affairs Committee is the Aam Aadmi Party’s highest decision-making body. The PAC takes decisions on matters ranging from organisational activities and key decisions to election strategy in poll-bound states and the selection of candidates. (ANI)