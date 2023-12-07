'Suspense will be over by...': BJP on who will be next CM of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (WATCH)

The BJP secured a resounding victory in the assembly elections held on December 3, winning 163 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 115 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan, and 54 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently navigating a critical juncture as it contemplates the selection of chief ministers for the recently won states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The suspense surrounding these crucial decisions is expected to be unveiled by Sunday, as confirmed by the party's national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Responding to queries from reporters, Vijayvargiya indicated that the party would provide a clear picture of its chief ministerial picks by December 10. However, he remained tight-lipped about whether the BJP would choose chief ministers from the newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) or opt for an outsider. The party is anticipated to announce observers for the three states who will play a decisive role in finalizing the chief ministerial choices.

Several names have emerged as potential contenders for the chief ministerial posts, but the BJP has kept its strategy undisclosed. There is a prevailing speculation that the party may opt for a fresh leadership approach in these three states.

Also read: Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to be his deputy (WATCH)

In Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, former Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and former Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath are among the frontrunners.

In Madhya Pradesh, the uncertainty looms over whether the BJP will stick with four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who played a pivotal role in the party's decisive victory. Chouhan, despite denying any active interest in the chief ministerial post, is being credited for his flagship scheme 'Ladli Behna Yojana.'

Chhattisgarh presents a diverse pool of contenders, including Arun Sao, Gomati Sai, and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh, who met BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday. These leaders are seen as top candidates due to their social standing, public image, and relatively youthful profiles.

Amidst the suspense, the BJP held a crucial parliamentary meeting on Thursday, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all party MPs. The BJP secured a resounding victory in the assembly elections held on December 3, winning 163 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 115 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan, and 54 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.