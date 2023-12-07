Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to be his deputy (WATCH)

    Telangana Chief Minister-elect Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister of the state today.  Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu took oath as his deputy. The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader took place at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Anumula Revanth Reddy, chief of Telangana Congress who played a key role in the party's thumping victory in the November 30 Assembly polls, was today sworn in as the state's Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader took place at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad. The oath-ceremony comes days after he led his party to a comfortable win in last month's Assembly election. 

    Meanwhile, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took oath as the new deputy chief minister.

    Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha, and Jupally Krishna Rao were among the twelve ministers who took oath along with CM Revanth Reddy. 

    Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the grand oath-taking ceremony of Reddy. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar and CPI General Secretary D Raja were also expected to attend

    Earlier, Congress released its list for the Council of Ministers for Telangana.

    Ahead of the ceremony, Revanth Reddy received Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi at the Hyderabad airport ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later in the day at LB Stadium.

    Telangana, India’s youngest state, which was born out of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, went into polls on November 30 and results were declared on December 3 in which the grand old party secured 64 out of the total 119 seats.

