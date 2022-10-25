Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why

    A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun's light from reaching the earth. With this, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse.

    In view of the solar eclipse, doors of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple will remain closed on Tuesday (October 25), the temple committee has said. After the eclipse, the pujas will be performed in the evening, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee added.

    Kedarnath and Badrinath are among the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the revered Sikh Pilgrim sites - Hemkund Sahib.

    According to reports, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the late afternoon and will be visible from most areas.

    It will not be feasible from some eastern regions of the nation, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as the north-eastern cities of Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong, among others.

    Viewing the eclipsed sun for even for a short time with the naked eye is not recommended. Even if the moon hides the majority of the sun, it will still cause lifelong eye damage and blindness.

    During the maximum eclipse, the Moon will hide the Sun to a degree of around 40 to 50 per cent in the country's northwestern areas. The percentage coverage will be lower than the statistics indicated above in other parts of the country.

