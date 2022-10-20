Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar eclipse on October 25: Know duration, timings in these Indian cities

    "Most places will be able to see the eclipse, which will start in India before sunset. However, the same cannot be seen from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands or several regions of north-east India," according to a government statement.
     

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    The year's last solar eclipse will occur on October 25, the day after Diwali. The partial solar eclipse will be seen in a few locations in India. New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Mathura will all see a partial solar eclipse.

    "Most places will be able to see the eclipse, which will start in India before sunset. However, the same cannot be seen from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands or several regions of north-east India (some examples include Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong, and others)," according to a government announcement.

    Know the time of Surya Grahan on Diwali 2022: 

    Surya Grahan will last one hour.

    1) Time of eclipse: 04:29 pm

    2) Time of the maximum eclipse: 05:30 pm

    3) The eclipse would end: 5:43 pm

    4) The duration of the eclipse: 01 hour 14 mins 15 secs

    5) Sutak begins: 3:17 am

    6) Sutak concludes: 05:43 pm

    7) Sutak for children, the elderly, and the sick begins: 12:06 pm

    8) Sutak for children, the elderly, and the sick concludes at 05:43 pm

    Know Surya Grahan's time on Diwali 2022:

    "In Delhi and Mumbai, the eclipse will last for an hour and thirteen minutes and an hour and nineteen minutes, respectively. The eclipse will last 31 minutes and 12 minutes in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively, from sunrise to sunset," the government statement continued.

    In Delhi and Mumbai, the eclipse will start at 4:29 pm and 4:49 pm, respectively. It starts at 5.14 pm in Chennai and 5.12 pm in Bengaluru.

    What exactly is a solar eclipse?

    When the Moon is between the Sun and the Earth, a solar eclipse happens. Sometimes the Moon only partially blocks the Sun's light. This is referred to as a partial solar eclipse. At times, the Moon completely obscures the Sun's light. This is known as a total solar eclipse.

    Govardhan Puja 2022 date and time:

    Govardhan Puja will be performed on October 26 due to Surya Grahan. Govardhan Puja is performed between 6:26 am and 8:40 am. 

