The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers will hold meetings on the diversion of subsidised urea to the wood panel industry, evaluation of fertiliser subsidies, and the awareness deficit in generic vs. branded medicines.

Three Key Issues on Agenda

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers will hold three meetings on Monday to deliberate on issues concerning the Indian wood panel industry, evaluation of fertiliser subsidy and innovation schemes, and generic versus branded medicines, with special reference to awareness and trust deficit.

Urea Diversion in Wood Industry

The first meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Parliament House premises and will take up a case study on the Indian wood panel industry. As part of the meeting, representatives of the Pahle India Foundation (PIF) are scheduled to make a 30-minute presentation on “Diversion of Subsidised Agricultural Urea into the Industry in India: A Case Study on the Indian Wood Panel Industry”.

The meeting comes nearly three months after PIF released a white paper and presentation on June 9 highlighting the alleged diversion of subsidised agricultural urea for industrial use.

The study pointed out that heavily subsidised, neem-coated agricultural urea intended for farmers is allegedly being diverted into the industrial market. It highlighted the wood panel sector, including plywood, particle board and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) manufacturers, which rely on urea-formaldehyde (UF) resins as a key binding adhesive. According to the study, the substantial price difference between subsidised agricultural urea and market-priced industrial-grade urea creates an incentive for unauthorised diversion. The issue has implications for subsidy leakages, fair competition and supply-chain monitoring.

Evaluation of Fertiliser Subsidy Schemes

The second meeting, scheduled from 11.30 am onwards, will focus on a briefing by representatives of the Department of Fertilisers under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on "Evaluation and Monitoring of Fertiliser Subsidy Schemes as well as Fertiliser Innovation Schemes".

Generic vs Branded Medicines

The third meeting will begin at 2.30 pm and will feature a briefing by representatives of the Department of Pharmaceuticals on "Generic versus Branded Medicines with Special Reference to Awareness and Trust Deficit".

About the Committee

The Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers is one of the 24 Departmentally Related Standing Committees and is serviced by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. It comprises 31 members -- 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. TMC MP Kirti Azad is the chairperson of the committee.