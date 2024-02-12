Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SC dismisses petition on Deputy CM appointments, cites constitutional consistency

    In the constitutional framework, the post of Deputy CM in any state holds a status equivalent to that of a Cabinet Minister. This includes the same salary and facilities granted to a Cabinet Minister, emphasizing the substantive role and responsibilities that come with the position.

    Supreme Court dismisses petition on deputy CM post, CJI emphasizes legal validity
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (February 12) dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers in various states. The petitioner contended that the post of Deputy CM is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution. However, during the hearing, the Chief Justice asserted that the title "Deputy Chief Minister" does not violate constitutional provisions, emphasizing that a Deputy Chief Minister is, in essence, a minister.

    The Chief Justice referred to Article 163(1) of the Constitution, which stipulates, "Along with the Chief Minister, there should be a Council of Ministers who assist and advise the Governor in his work."

    The court's ruling reinforces the understanding that the nomenclature of positions within the state government does not impinge on the constitutional principles outlined in Article 163(1).

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
