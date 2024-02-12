Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jharkhand HC issues notice to ED on Hemant Soren's plea, gives 2 weeks time to respond

    Soren faces charges under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Section 19 of the money laundering act. The high court is expected to continue hearing the matter on February 27.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    The Jharkhand High Court on Monday (February 12) granted permission for the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, to amend his previous petition and issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court instructed the ED to submit a consolidated counter-affidavit within two weeks, scheduling the next hearing for February 27.

    Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Soren, requested an earlier listing, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

    Initially, Soren had filed a petition challenging ED's summons, but later amended it to contest his arrest in connection with an alleged money laundering case. While the ED opposed the amendment, the high court noted that most statements in the amendment petitions are subsequent developments in the filing of the original petition.

    The case reached the high court after the Supreme Court declined to entertain Soren's petition against his arrest by the ED in relation to the alleged money laundering scam. The ED alleges that Soren unlawfully acquired and occupied 8.5 acres of land, considered part of criminal proceeds.

    During its searches, the ED claims to have seized cash exceeding Rs 36 lakhs and documents related to the illegal possession of at least 12 land parcels by Soren.

    The ED contends that Soren was knowingly involved in activities associated with the acquisition, concealment, possession, and use of proceeds of crime, presenting them as untainted property. Soren faces charges under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Section 19 of the money laundering act. The high court is expected to continue hearing the matter on February 27.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
