    Student denied entry to NEET PG exam for being 2 minutes late, viral video sparks heated debate

    A viral video shows a student being denied entry to her NEET PG exam for arriving 2 minutes late, sparking a nationwide debate. The incident has received mixed reactions on social media, with some sympathizing with the student and others supporting the strict adherence to rules.

    Student denied entry to NEET PG exam for being 2 minutes late, viral video sparks heated debate
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 4:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    NEW DELHI: A viral video has sparked a nationwide debate after a student was denied entry to her NEET PG exam for arriving just two minutes late at the examination center. The incident has sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some sympathizing with the student and others supporting the strict adherence to rules.

    The video, shared on X, shows the girl crying and screaming outside the gate after being refused entry. According to the post, the gate closed at 8:30 AM, and the girl arrived at 8:32 AM, but was denied entry due to a misunderstanding about the entry gate.

    The incident has gathered significant attention online, with people sharing their opinions on the situation. While some argue that a 2-minute delay shouldn't be a big issue, others feel that the rules should be strictly followed, even if it means denying entry to a student who is only a couple ofminutes late.

    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam is a highly competitive entrance exam for postgraduate medical courses. The incident has raised questions about the importance of punctuality and the need for flexibility in exceptional circumstances.

    The exact date and location of the incident are unknown, but the video has sparked a debate about the importance of punctuality and the need for flexibility in exceptional circumstances have sparked a heated debate among students, parents, and educators.

