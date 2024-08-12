What is Hoodfishing? Growing practice of faking locations on dating apps

Hoodfishing refers to the practice of misrepresenting one's location on online dating profiles. Specifically, individuals from suburban areas such as Long Island or New Jersey are presenting themselves as residents of New York City to appear more attractive or desirable to potential matches.

The dating scene has seen a massive transformation with the rise of social media and dating apps, leading to a shift from traditional matchmaking to digital connections. This change has not only introduced new ways to meet potential partners but also given birth to a fresh lexicon to describe the complexities of modern romance. Among the latest additions to this evolving vocabulary is "hoodfishing," a trend that has recently emerged in New York City.

What is Hoodfishing?

Hoodfishing refers to the practice of misrepresenting one's location on online dating profiles. Specifically, individuals from suburban areas such as Long Island or New Jersey are presenting themselves as residents of New York City to appear more attractive or desirable to potential matches.

This tactic aims to expand their dating pool by giving the impression of living in a more sought-after area.

Much like "catfishing," where individuals create false online personas, hoodfishing involves falsifying one’s location. This misrepresentation can lead to significant logistical issues, making it difficult for dates to be coordinated when the true distance between individuals becomes apparent.

The trend was recently brought to the forefront by comedian Jared Fried, who shared his observations on TikTok. Fried noted a growing number of dating profiles from individuals claiming to live in NYC while actually residing in surrounding areas.

This revelation resonated with many who had experienced the frustrations of planning dates with individuals who were not as local as initially believed.

While some find the practice deceitful, others argue that it is a necessary strategy to enhance their dating prospects. One woman from central New Jersey admitted that listing her location as NYC on her dating profile significantly increased her match rate.

Another individual defended hoodfishing, suggesting that as long as others engage in similar forms of deception—such as exaggerating height or income—she would continue to do so as well.

