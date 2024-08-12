Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Hoodfishing? Growing practice of faking locations on dating apps

    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    The dating scene has seen a massive transformation with the rise of social media and dating apps, leading to a shift from traditional matchmaking to digital connections. This change has not only introduced new ways to meet potential partners but also given birth to a fresh lexicon to describe the complexities of modern romance. Among the latest additions to this evolving vocabulary is "hoodfishing," a trend that has recently emerged in New York City.

    This tactic aims to expand their dating pool by giving the impression of living in a more sought-after area.

    Much like "catfishing," where individuals create false online personas, hoodfishing involves falsifying one’s location. This misrepresentation can lead to significant logistical issues, making it difficult for dates to be coordinated when the true distance between individuals becomes apparent.

    The trend was recently brought to the forefront by comedian Jared Fried, who shared his observations on TikTok. Fried noted a growing number of dating profiles from individuals claiming to live in NYC while actually residing in surrounding areas.

    This revelation resonated with many who had experienced the frustrations of planning dates with individuals who were not as local as initially believed.

    While some find the practice deceitful, others argue that it is a necessary strategy to enhance their dating prospects. One woman from central New Jersey admitted that listing her location as NYC on her dating profile significantly increased her match rate.

    Another individual defended hoodfishing, suggesting that as long as others engage in similar forms of deception—such as exaggerating height or income—she would continue to do so as well.

