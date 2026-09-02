A European content creator says his first India trip changed his perception of the country. After being influenced by negative social media portrayals, he praised India's kindness, hospitality and diversity, calling it more than its stereotypes.

A European content creator has opened up about how his first trip to India challenged the perceptions he had formed through social media, admitting that his expectations before arriving in the country were largely shaped by negative images, stereotypes and stories. In an Instagram post shared on August 29, Robert reflected on his experience, saying that while he had initially been hesitant about visiting India, the warmth, curiosity, kindness and hospitality he encountered quickly replaced his doubts. He said the trip made him realise that the chaos often associated with India is only one part of a much larger and more diverse reality.

Robert described India as “humongously large” compared with his own height of 169 cm and acknowledged that the country can be “overwhelmingly chaotic”. However, he stressed that this was not the complete picture of his experience.

Social Media Shaped His Initial Fears

Reflecting on his decision to visit India, Robert said he had almost decided against the trip because of the doubts created by what he had seen online.

He said social media had created an image of India that made him afraid to visit. However, after arriving, he quickly realised that he had been wrong to believe that the negative images, news and stereotypes represented the entire country.

According to Robert, the reality he encountered did not match his expectations. He said the smiles, conversations, curiosity and interest shown by the people he met soon outweighed his initial doubts.

He also praised the kindness and hospitality he experienced during his trip, saying that he found “more kindness than chaos”.

You Changed The Way I Judge

Robert said his experience in India had changed the way he looked at the country and, more broadly, how he formed opinions about places he had not personally experienced.

“Some places deserve your own opinion,” he wrote, encouraging people to experience destinations for themselves rather than relying entirely on social media portrayals.

He also revealed that the trip had left him curious about exploring more of India, saying he was already considering a tour covering all 28 states over three to six months.

Goa Trip Changes His Perspective

Robert also reflected on his time in Goa, describing his decision to visit the state during the rainy season as an “absolute success”.

He acknowledged that Goa is a small state and that he had seen only a fraction of what India has to offer. However, he said even that limited experience was enough to make him more curious and interested in exploring the country.

Comparing his experience to cautiously testing the water before taking a major leap, Robert said the trip taught him that sometimes it is better to take things step by step.

Not A Scam, No Food Poisoning

In his post, Robert also addressed several negative stereotypes that he said are commonly associated with travelling to India.

“Not a scam. No food poisoning. No meter high garbage dumps. No deafening noise.”

He acknowledged that he may eventually encounter some of these experiences during future travels, but stressed that they should not be treated as a complete representation of India.

“Will I ever see and experience this? Certainly. Is all this or some of it still reality and exists? Certainly. Is India ONLY THIS ? 1000% Nope!”

Robert also criticised influencers who, according to him, focus only on the negative aspects of India to generate clicks and attention online.

He concluded his post by thanking India for what he described as a harmonious first meeting and said he was already looking forward to returning.

How Did Social Media React?

Robert's post received positive reactions from social media users, with several people sharing their own experiences of travelling to India.

One user commented: "You only realize how small social media is when you actually explore the world."

Second user commented: "You left the best part of India. The north east region of India. It is called the 7 sisters."

Thirsd user commented: "This! 🇮🇳 I spent 3 weeks in India in June and experienced so much warmth, hospitality, culture and beauty. My partner is Indian, and India truly feels like my second home now. My flight for November is already booked — I can’t wait to be back and experience Diwali there 🇮🇳. And now I’m officially addicted to Indian food."