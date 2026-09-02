Jana Sena Party cadres and fans celebrated Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's birthday with grand festivities and bike rallies across Andhra Pradesh, including massive events in Vijayawada and Markapuram, where prayers were also offered for his long life.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's birthday was marked by grand festivities and spirited bike rallies across the state on Wednesday, with party cadres and fans turning out in large numbers.

In Vijayawada, Jana Sena supporters and fans of the actor-politician organised a massive bike rally near NTR Circle to mark the occasion. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation of party workers and youth carrying Jana Sena flags.

Celebrations and Prayers in Markapuram

Grand celebrations were also held in Markapuram, where JSP leaders and cadres took out a massive bike rally from the party office. The rally passed through the major streets of the town, creating a festive atmosphere as a large number of party leaders, workers and supporters extended birthday wishes to their party chief.

Later, Jana Sena leaders and workers offered special prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy Temple in Markapuram. They prayed for Pawan Kalyan's long life, good health and continued service to the people, besides seeking blessings for the progress and development of Andhra Pradesh.

Party leaders said that JSP workers would continue to work with dedication, inspired by Pawan Kalyan's ideals and spirit of public service. Every party worker would work with discipline to strengthen the Jana Sena Party and strive towards resolving public issues, they added.

From 'Power Star' to Deputy CM

Pawan Kalyan, affectionately called "Power Star" by his fans, has built a prominent career in both Telugu cinema and politics. He made his acting debut in 1996 with 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi' and went on to star in films including 'Tholi Prema', 'Badri', 'Kushi', 'Jalsa', 'Gabbar Singh' and 'Attarintiki Daredi'. His more recent releases include 'Vakeel Saab' (2021) and 'Bheemla Nayak' (2022). His upcoming films include 'They Call Him OG', 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. Kalyan founded the Jana Sena Party in March 2014 and later transitioned into full-time politics. He currently serves as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and is associated with the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments.