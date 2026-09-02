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Girl's Handmade Squishy Toy Collection Wins Hearts Online, Internet Praises Her Creativity
A girl’s impressive collection of handmade squishy toys has won praise online after her mother shared a video showcasing her creations. Made from everyday materials such as paper, glue and colours, the toys resemble snacks, drinks and other products.
Young girl's squishy collection
A girl's unusual hobby has captured the internet's attention after her mother, Himani Sharma, shared a video showing her impressive collection of handmade squishy toys. From pizza slices and packets of chips to drink cans and butter packs, the colourful creations look remarkably detailed despite being made from simple household materials.
'Does your daughter make squishies too?'
In the video, the mother asks other mothers of girls aged seven to nine whether their children also enjoy making similar things. She explains that her daughter comes home from school and often skips her daytime nap to work on her handmade creations.
The woman in the video said that her daughter uses materials such as paper, glue, wrappers, colours and polybags to make the squishies. Some are designed like popular food and drink products, while others resemble Korean-style game toys. After making them, she often gives the creations to her friends and even to her mother.
From pizza slices to Pringles cans
What particularly impressed viewers was the attention to detail in the collection. The handmade toys include designs resembling Coca-Cola cans, Pringles containers, Doritos packets, butter packs, milk cartons and pizza slices.
'Her creations look so real'
The colours, lettering and tiny details make many of the creations look surprisingly close to the real products. The mother herself appeared amused by the sheer number of things her daughter keeps making, jokingly wondering what each new creation could possibly be.
Rather than simply treating the hobby as a child's pastime, many viewers urged the mother to encourage her daughter's creativity.
'Let her do it'
The comments section quickly filled with praise. One user called the collection proof of how creative children can be when they are given the freedom to make things with their hands. Another praised the girl for spending her free time creating instead of being glued to a phone or tablet.
Netizens share their experiences, praise creativity
Several viewers also shared memories of making similar toys during their own childhood. One 17-year-old commenter recalled having a large cardboard box filled with handmade squishies and slime when she was eight or nine.
Others suggested that the mother ask her daughter about her creative process, including what inspired her to start making squishies, which one took the longest and whether there was a favourite creation she found difficult to give away.
Some even joked that the girl could become a product designer in the future.
The video has resonated with parents and former 'creative kids' alike, with many agreeing on one simple message: when children show genuine curiosity and creativity, they deserve encouragement rather than being told that they are simply making a mess.
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