In the video, the mother asks other mothers of girls aged seven to nine whether their children also enjoy making similar things. She explains that her daughter comes home from school and often skips her daytime nap to work on her handmade creations.

The woman in the video said that her daughter uses materials such as paper, glue, wrappers, colours and polybags to make the squishies. Some are designed like popular food and drink products, while others resemble Korean-style game toys. After making them, she often gives the creations to her friends and even to her mother.