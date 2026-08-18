A Somali national, identified as Kafi Ali Hashi, has been apprehended by security agencies in Bihar's East Champaran district along the India-Nepal border. He was found with an expired passport and is being questioned by multiple agencies.

Somali National Apprehended

Security agencies have apprehended a Somali national from the Bhangaha border area in Bihar's East Champaran district along the India-Nepal border, officials said. The arrested foreign national has been identified as Kafi Ali Hashi. A mobile phone, a microphone and Rs 25,000 in Indian currency were recovered from his possession.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) team deployed at Bhangaha apprehended the foreign national near Sainik Road, close to the India-Nepal border, under the jurisdiction of Jharokha police station.

Expired Passport Sparks Investigation

During initial questioning, Kafi Ali claimed that he was a student at Nizam College in Hyderabad. However, security personnel examining his documents found that the passport in his possession had expired. Following this, security agencies began investigating the reasons for his continued stay in India and his presence in the border area.

The Somali national had travelled from Delhi through Ghorasahan and reached the border region. He was attempting to move towards the India-Nepal border when SSB personnel noticed him and stopped him for questioning, officials said. After learning that he was a foreign national, SSB personnel and local police officials examined his documents. The expired passport was subsequently found during the verification.

Following the initial questioning, the SSB handed over the Somali national to the local police. Other security agencies deployed along the India-Nepal border are also carrying out further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)