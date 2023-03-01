Slight relief for Delhi-NCR people as they wake up to light drizzle, thunderstorms

Parts of the national capital and NCR on Wednesday woke up to light rainfall and thunderstorms with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. The rainfall in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad came amid an unusual rise in temperatures in some places of the country.

The residents of the national capital region (NCR) woke up to strong winds, thunderstorms and light drizzle on Wednesday. The changed weather conditions brought slight relief from the searing heat the capital has been witnessing for the past few days. More rains are expected throughout the day, according to the meteorological service. It also predicated similar weather conditions for regions near Delhi, including Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Karnal, Meham, Rohtak; and Uttar Pradesh’s Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Hastinapur, Chandpur and Amroha.

The nation has experienced an uncommon increase in temperature in some areas, which coincides with the rain in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMD), New Delhi's 7-day prediction, thunderstorms with mild to moderate rain are expected in some areas of Delhi and the NCR in the morning. In the upcoming days, Delhi will experience partly overcast weather, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in Uttarakhand, where snowfall is expected. The forecast said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Dehradun.

Jammu and Kashmir may also experience snowfall, while Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, South Tamil Nadu, portions of Kerala, and the southern Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience sporadic rainfall.

After India experienced its warmest February on record this year—the highest since 1901—the showers have come as a welcome respite. The IMD has cautioned that throughout the season, heatwaves are more likely to appear in many areas of central and northwestern India.

