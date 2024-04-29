Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Irrfan Khan: Did you know the star once said 'NO' to Christopher Nolan's Interstellar? Read 7 facts about Khan

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary 2024: While the iconic performer is no longer with us, let us look at 11 unknown facts about him as we mourn the 'King of Acting' today.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor was one of the most recognised and sought-after performers in the Indian cinema business, and his dramatic performances created a lasting impression in Hollywood. Irrfan, best known for films such as 'Maqbool', 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'The Lunchbox', and 'Piku', was a gem of an actor who used to keep people addicted to the silver screen with his superb acting talents.

    article_image2

    While the famous star Irrfan Khan is no longer with us, let's look at 11 lesser-known facts about him as we commemorate the 'King of Acting' on his death anniversary. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    We all know that the late Irrfan Khan was an unrivalled performer who will be remembered for his exceptional talent. However, according to rumours, Irrfan Khan has always wanted to be a cricketer rather than an actor.

    article_image4

    It is usual for Bollywood performers to change their original names in order to acquire a screen name. Irrfan Khan's full name is Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, however he has abbreviated it to just 'Irrfan Khan'.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    While we all know that Irrfan Khan is from Bollywood and vice versa, did you know he was born in Tonk, a hamlet near Jaipur?

    article_image6

    Films like Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay and others established Irrfan as one of Bollywood's well-built foundations. Speaking about Salaam Bombay, did you know he was in his third year at NSD (National School of Drama) when he was offered the role? Irrfan Khan, who is not one to turn down complex tasks, opted to take on the part. The rest is 'his story', as they say.

    article_image7

    Image: Babil Khan / Instagram

    When Irrfan Khan arrived in Mumbai after completing air conditioning training. His employment as an air conditioning mechanic also required him to visit the late superstar Rajesh Khanna's home to repair his air conditioner.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    We are all aware of the incredibly renowned TFCA (Toronto Film Critics Association Award). What many people may not realise is that the late Irrfan Khan's hugely renowned film 'Lunch Box' is the only Indian film to have received a TFCA prize!

    article_image9

    Image: Babil Khan / Instagram

    Who will ever say no to a Christopher Nolan film? Not even in their wildest imaginations! According to sources, Irrfan Khan rejected down a film deal from Nolan! And the reason behind the refusal will cause you to fall in love with Irrfan Khan all over again.

    article_image10

    Image: Babil Khan / Instagram

    It is believed that, despite his desire to work on the Hollywood sci-fi picture 'Interstellar', he had to decline due to his past commitments to 'The Lunchbox' and 'D-Day', and that saying yes to the film would have required him to stay in a foreign place for four months!

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Few people know that Natalie Portman and Irrfan Khan appeared together in Mira Nair's film 'Kosher Vegetarian'. The film depicted the love tale of a Gujarati guy and a Jewish girl.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During an Oscar ceremony, Hollywood's famed actress Julia Roberts approached him and complimented him on his performance in 'The Namesake'.

