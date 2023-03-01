Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Domestic LPG cylinders price hiked by Rs 50 from today; Check out new rates

    The price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1103 per cylinder from today in Delhi.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    Beginning on March 1st, domestic cooking cylinder costs have increased all across the nation. According to the news agency ANI, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has risen by Rs 50 as of today.

    The new revised price of 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1103 instead of Rs1053 from today. In Mumbai, this cylinder will be sold for Rs 1102.5 instead of Rs1052.50. In Kolkata it will cost Rs 1129 instead of ₹1079 and in Chennai,  it will cost Rs 1118.5 instead of ₹1068.50. This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year.The new revised price of 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1103 instead of Rs 1053 from today.

    In Mumbai, this cylinder will be sold for Rs 1102.5 instead of Rs 1052.50. In Kolkata it will cost Rs 1129 instead of Rs 1079 and in Chennai,  it will cost Rs 1118.5 instead of Rs 1068.50. This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year.

    Also, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 350.50 Also, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 350.50  With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost rs 2119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today.With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today.

    On Jan 1, 2023, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 across the country, after which it was being sold at Rs 1,768 in Delhi, Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
