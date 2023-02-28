Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from their posts in state Cabinet

This comes after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea against CBI's arrest and suggested to move Delhi High Court. The top court remarked that various legal remedies are available for Sisodia in various forums including a bail plea in Delhi High Court.

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday (February 28) resigned from their posts in the state Cabinet. CM Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation.

The apex court also said that it can not interfere or intervene in the matter and that just because an incident happened in Delhi does not mean the matter will come to the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case. The moment a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha assembled, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, mentioned the bail plea for urgent hearing during the day itself.

Earlier this month, the CBI interrogated Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case.

On Sunday, the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.