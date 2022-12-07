Shraddha murder: Aaftab Poonawala watched hours of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

Shraddha murder case: According to officials, Poonawala's search history showed he monitored Heard's domestic abuse allegations and the defamation court trail Depp won in June after he killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker.

Aaftab Poonawala, who is in judicial custody for killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, read articles on criminal cases and watched hours of video footage of Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s high-profile lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Delhi Police officials said.

Poonawalla allegedly kept track of Heard's accusations of domestic violence and the defamation case Depp won in June, based on his internet search activity. According to officials, after killing Walker, he researched human behaviour as well as past and well-known criminal cases to look for legal kinks in front of the subsequent probe into his crimes.

Poonawala is accused of killing Walker, his live-in partner, by strangling her and dismembering her body into 35 parts, which he stored in a refrigerator at his Mehrauli home in South Delhi for three weeks before discarding them all over the neighbourhood. He has been characterised by Delhi Police authorities as a smart and composed individual who has frequently attempted to influence the probe.

Aaftab is exceedingly clever, according to officials who have seen at the Tihar jail that he enjoys playing chess. According to media report, "His every action appears to be a part of a carefully thought-out scheme, as if he is playing alone from both ends."

Officials have also suspected his “good behaviour" and conducted multiple rounds of polygraph tests and a narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were “deceptive” in nature.

During the polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, Poonawala admitted to murdering Walker but displayed no remorse. Poonawala eventually admitted to his misdeeds after first trying to lead Delhi and Mumbai police into the inquiry in the wrong direction. Authorities discovered that Poonawalla watched the US television series Dexter and did online research on how to dispose of bodies and what substances to use to remove blood traces.

