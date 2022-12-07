MCDElections2022 trends on social media, Delhi residents share memes as BJP, AAP in tight race

MCD election result 2022: It’s a tight contest with both the AAP and the BJP close on each other’s heels. Both parties appear confident of victory. Delhi residents can't keep calm and they are sharing memes and jokes on social media. Check out.

At this point, it looks like the AAP and the BJP are in a close race for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election. Vote counting for the MCD election started at 8 am today. The BJP and the AAP both won their first seats in Laxmi Nagar and Daryaganj, respectively.

Meanwhile, 56 AAP candidates have been declared winners till 11.30 am, followed by 46 BJP candidates, according to the Election Commission on Wednesday. As per trends at 11.30 am, AAP is leading in 77 wards while the BJP is ahead in 58 wards.

Both the BJP and the AAP seem certain they will prevail as they battle it out. Delhi residents have been exchanging memes as they wait for the results.

Also Read | MCD election result 2022: You can track live counting on Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app; how to download & more

Also Read | MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP crosses halfway mark

42 centres have been set up for the counting under strict security, according to authorities. On Sunday, December 4, there were elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), with a 50.48 percent turnout registered.

The AAP, BJP, and Congress were said to be in a three-way race for the election. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards, and 1,349 candidates are running in this election.

Also Read | MCD Election Result 2022: AAP takes lead with 109 seats, BJP behind with 105 seats