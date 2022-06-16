Short and sweet resignation letter goes viral, Netizens share their stories

The viral resignation letter sparked a lot of discussions. Some users posted screenshots of resignation letters sent to them by their associates.

A no-nonsense resignation letter has captured the attention of the internet. It is brief and to the point, with no equivocations. This resignation letter has amused the internet, and they had the best reaction to it. The image of the resignation letter has gone viral on social media. Twitter users were quick to share their resignation stories.

A Twitter user named Kaveri posted the picture and captioned it "Short and sweet."

Here's are some reactions:

Another Twitter user, Sahil, a screenshot read, "My juniors are so sweet, asking me for permission to attend an interview."

The screenshot read, "Dear Sir, Good morning, and welcome to the day. I'm sending you this email to let you know that I must leave today for an interview with another company. I want to request that you approve my leave."

Another user shared a similar experience.

"It reminded me of a high school friend who was invited to breakfast by his elderly landlord. They asked him if he could go to a newspaper ad book place after dinner. He agreed politely. His accommodation was advertised for a new rental in the ad."

