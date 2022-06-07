WWE: John Cena returns to RAW on June 27; netizens excited

John Cena has been out of WWE for far too long, thanks to his Hollywood commitments. Meanwhile, he is returning to RAW on June 27 to celebrate his 20th anniversary.

In what comes as a piece of thrilling news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, 16-time former WWE Champion John Cena is all set to return after nearly a year's absence. He will be returning to Monday Night RAW on June 27, to be held at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Cena has become a part-timer in WWE due to his commitments in Hollywood. Nonetheless, it would be appreciation night on June 27, as Cena would complete his 10-year association with the WWE and celebrate his 20th anniversary. The entire month has been dubbed as 'John Cena month'.

In 2002, Cena first signed up with WWE in its development territory back then, known as Ohio Valley Wrestling. He made his main roster debut in 2004 on SmackDown against WWE legend Kurt Angle. The altercation between the two drew giant eyeballs and was etched in the WWE history books forever, with fans extremely pleased with Cena's performance. The rest is now history.

Following WWE's announcement, Cena wrote on Twitter, "Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able to spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth". While WWE was hoping to have Cena back during this month, hardly anyone expected Cena actually to return for the grand event.

Currently, it is unclear if Cena will be returning just for the night or a prolonged run. It happens just days before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV), an event WWE has struggled in selling the tickets that were supposed to be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before being moved to the MGM Arena in the same city. It will be interesting to see if Cena injects himself into the namesake match while he has been teasing something with reigning US Champion Theory.