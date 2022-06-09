Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pooja Hegde is ‘extremely sad’, here’s why

    Pooja Hegde took to Twitter on Thursday to talk about an unpleasant experience she had to face. Continue reading to know more details on this.

    Pooja Hegde is extremely sad here is why drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    Actor Pooja Hegde was left upset and ‘extremely sad’ on Tuesday after an episode that happened with her at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The South beauty took to Twitter to write about the agony that she and her team had to face at the airport. Pooja Hegde was travelling out of Mumbai on Thursday. She was on an Indigo flight from Mumbai when an unpleasant incident occurred with Pooja and her team.

    Without revealing many details of the episode, Pooja Hegde said that one Vipul Nakashe of Indigo airline behaved rudely toward the actress and her team. Taking to Twitter and tagging the airline company in it, she wrote: “Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling (sic).”

    Soon after Pooja Hegde put out the tweet, she received an automated reply from the airline, asking her to share her PNR details, while apologising for the unruly episode that occurred.

    Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde extended her warm and love-filled wishes to South’s power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan who got married on Thursday in Mahabalipuram. Calling Nayan a “stunning bride”, Pooja congratulated the couple in her post.

    On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will soon be marking her Bollywood debut. The actor will be seen opposite the Hindi film industry’s ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan, in the upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. She has also started filming for Puri Jagannadh’s ‘JGM’, which will star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

    Apart from this, Pooja Hegde was seen in at least three films that were released this year – Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan-starrer Acharya.

