    SHOCKING! Dog-walker hits golden retriever inside Gurugram society lift, video goes viral (WATCH)

    The viral video showed a dog walker repeatedly hitting a pet golden retriever inside an elevator in Gurugram society. The dog owner did not file a police complaint but removed the dog walker from service.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    A harrowing CCTV clip from a Gurugram apartment complex shows a golden retriever being mercilessly beaten by a dog walker inside a lift. The incident allegedly occurred on May 9 at the Orchid Gardens in Sector 54.

    In security camera footage, the dog walker was seen beating the dog with a litter scoop. The footage also shows how the man repeatedly hits the dog on the head until eventually capturing the animal's face with the scoop.

    The CCTV footage was shared by an X user named Vidit Sharma, who wrote, “Disturbing to see animal cruelty on the rise with little attention from mainstream media. Ignoring it only fuels aggression in our furry friends. It’s time to speak up and take action. Let’s protect both human and animal well-being.”

    According to Sharma, who also posted a WhatsApp screenshot on the social networking site, the dog's owners were quickly alerted of the event, and appropriate action is being taken against the individual.

    The horrifying video has received countless views on social media, and in response, one person said, "This is truly horrible to see. My heart goes out to the defenceless puppy. It is a difficult lesson for those who love pets as family members but leave them with someone who has no regard for the dog and only wants money for walking. Please take time for a stroll or do not pet them."

    Another user said, “Why? This is so sad. He / she won’t be able to say also that he/ she was tortured. My heart just ached seeing this.”

    The exact reason as to why the dog walker was abusing the pet is not yet clear. However, he has been removed from service. 

