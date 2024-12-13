Delhi Elections 2025: AAP names Tarun Yadav as candidate for Najafgarh seat, replaces Kailash Gehlot

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named Tarun Yadav as its candidate for Najafgarh in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, replacing Kailash Gehlot who joined the BJP.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Tarun Yadav as its candidate for the Najafgarh Assembly constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Yadav, a social worker from the rural region of Najafgarh, joined the AAP along with his wife, Meena Yadav, a two-time independent councillor, on Wednesday.

Also Read: Telangana High Court grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Yadav replaces former Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is now its candidate for the seat. Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak welcomed the couple into the party, praising Meena Yadav's decade-long tenure as a councillor and Tarun Yadav's reputation as a prominent social worker in Najafgarh.

“This election season, many notable figures are joining hands with the AAP to support Arvind Kejriwal’s vision for a progressive Delhi. The addition of Tarun Yadav and Meena Yadav will greatly bolster our campaign,” adding,"Both have been instrumental in addressing the concerns of their community, and their commitment to service aligns perfectly with the AAP’s mission."

Meanwhile, the Congress party has released a list of 21 candidates for the upcoming elections. Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, has been fielded from the prestigious New Delhi constituency, currently held by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress party's candidate list includes Sandeep Dikshit for New Delhi, Devender Yadav for Badli, Adarsh Shastri for Dwarka, Haroon Yusuf for Ballimaran, Anil Bhardwaj for Sadar Bazar, Ragini Nayak for Wazirpur, and Abdul Rehman for Seelampur.

The AAP has announced candidates for 32 out of 70 constituencies, while the BJP has not yet released its candidate list. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in February next year.

Also Read: (PHOTOS) Parliament pays solemn tribute to 2001 Sansad attack heroes

Latest Videos