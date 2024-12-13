Kerala: 12 students injured as school bus loses control and crashes into tree in Thiruvananthapuram

A school bus carrying 12 students crashed into a tree in Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, leaving all students injured, but none critically, after the driver lost control during a right turn.

Thiruvananthapuram: A school bus carrying 12 students crashed into a tree in Aryanad here this evening, leaving the students injured. The bus, belonging to Kairali Vidyabhavan School in Aryanad, was transporting students home after school when the accident occurred.

The crash took place near the Muslim mosque offering box in Kaduvakkuzhi in Aryanad's Pallivetta while the driver was attempting a right turn and lost control of the vehicle. The bus collided with a large tree, leading to the injuries.

The injured students were initially taken to Aryanad Hospital. One student with more serious injuries was later transferred to SAT Hospital. Fortunately, none of the injuries are reported to be critical.

