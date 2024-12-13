Fake Enforcement Directorate team, allegedly led by AAP Leader Abdul Sattar, busted in Gujarat

A fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) team has been apprehended in Gujarat. The leader of this fake team has been identified as Abdul Sattar, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. 

Fake Enforcement Directorate team, allegedly led by AAP Leader Abdul Sattar, busted in Gujarat dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 6:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

Gujarat: A fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) team has been apprehended in Kutch, Gujarat. The leader of this fraudulent team has been identified as Abdul Sattar, who is reportedly a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).  

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed the development, stating that Abdul Sattar and his team were looting unsuspecting victims by posing as members of the ED. Sanghavi shared this information on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, posting evidence in the form of photos and videos.  

Sanghavi alleged that Abdul Sattar's actions highlight a disturbing connection to Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, claiming that Sattar has previously appeared with Kejriwal at key events. In his tweet, the Minister wrote:  

Translating his tweet in English, he wrote,"Another act of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has come to the fore. A party leader in Gujarat formed a fake ED team and looted people by becoming its head. The fake ED team commander caught in Kutch turned out to be a leader of the Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party. This is real proof of the deeds of Kejriwal's followers."

