    Shivamogga unrest: HM orders probe against district police, seeks crime audit of last 5 years

    With Karnataka's 'Malnad' region Shivamogga becoming volatile after the death of a young Bajrang Dal leader, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jananendra has ordered a probe against two police station personnel. The Home Minister speaking to the press has said that he has asked for a 5 years crime audit and if found dereliction of duty and ignorance, action will be taken.

    Shivamogga unrest: HM orders probe against district police, seeks crime audit of last 5 years
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Shivamogga, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
    Shivamogga unrest has now put two police stations in the district in a tight spot after the murder and violence was reported. Home Minister Araga Jananendra has ordered a probe against the Kote and Doddapete Police suspecting their ignorance and dereliction of duty.

    The Minister speaking to the press has said in the past, there are 5 to 7 cases against the murder accused and to know what action has been taken against these criminals, he has sought the 'crime' audit of the last five years from these two stations.

    'If there are any lapses from the police, action will be taken. Details of officers in the case, investigation officers, probe details, crime teams work and all the details has been asked,' said the Home Minister and added that so far 8 persons have been arrested and investigation is on.

    Also read: Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events

    Yesterday, both Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani and SP BM Lakshmi Prasad held a joint press meet and announced the extension of curfew till Friday morning. SP said that 6 accused persons have been arrested and all are residents of Shivamogga's Clarkepete area.

    The motive of the killing is yet to be revealed as the cops claim they are still probing. SP said that except for accused number 1 Khasif, other accused are in their early and mid 20s. On Sunday, Bajrang Dal youth leader Harsha was brutally killed. The next day arson was reported in several parts of Shivamogga in which 18 vehicles and many shops were vandalized and over 25 people were injured due to stone-pelting. So far 13 FIRs have been registered in that connection.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
