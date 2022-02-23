Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events

In a big development, after Bajrang Dal leader Harsha was hacked to death mercilessly on Sunday night, one of his friends who had planned for dinner that day, narrates the sequence of events. Harsha was trapped using girls. On the pretext of seeking help, video calls were made. Doubting the callers, Harsha asked his friends to bring bikes and leave the place, while three walked to get bikes, seeing Harsha alone, he was chased and killed.

Moments before Bajrang Dal youth leader Harsha's murder on Sunday, he received video calls from unknown numbers and the callers were girls. Harsha ignored the calls and decided to leave the place, doubting something fishy, and asked his friends to get the bikes which were parked at a distance. While three friends went to get bikes parked 100 meters away from the place of the incident, Harsha was attacked and killed.

One of Harsha's friends recalled the sequence of events.

6:30 pm: Harsha and friends plan to meet and go out for dinner at Bharathi Nagar.

8:30 pm: Harsha gets a video call from an unknown number. The callers were girls seeking help claiming some issues. They also said they want to be friends with him.

Harsha says he does not know them and ignores the calls, but keeps getting frantic calls from the same number again and again.

9 pm: Harsha and three others plan to walk to a nearby restaurant leaving their bikes at the Indira Canteen premises at Bharathi Nagar.

9.10 pm: Sensing trouble, Harsha changed his plans to walk and asked his friends to get the bikes and leave the place.

9:20 pm: Seeing Harsha alone, miscreants chased him with a cricket bat and machetes and hacked him to death at NT Block.

An eyewitness who did not want to be identified said Harsha was attacked twice and killed on that day.

According to deceased Harsha's friend, after seeing TV flashing the accused person's photos, he recalled that the accused number one (Khasif) was following them from 8:30 pm on that day.

For the last two weeks, Harsha was being watched by the main accused. Few days before the murder, accused Khasif was seen standing at a mutton stall and watching Harsha's moment.

Harsha's mobile phone is said to be missing and is switched off.