Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant slammed the appointment of a retired Air Marshal as CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, alleging "theft". He also reacted to the Bombay High Court's order for a CBI FIR in the Disha Salian death case.

Sawant Questions Ram Mandir Trust CEO Appointment

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Wednesday questioned the appointment of Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retd) as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Reacting to the appointment, Sawant said, It’s okay, but that doesn’t mean that whatever you do, the first crime is forgiven. You have committed theft, which is why we have to appoint an air marshal."

Sawant also raised questions over the Trust's devotion towards the god, saying, "I doubt and fear their devotion towards the god." His comments came after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed the appointment of the CEO, filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court. Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted for selection of the CEO. He has 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership experience and has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

Comments on Disha Salian Case Probe

On the Bombay High Court directing the CBI to register an FIR in the Disha Salian death case, Sawant said the agency should proceed in accordance with the court’s direction. “It’s okay if the court has advised them. I think in the past, the CBI made an inquiry, and after that, what they found, let them do it,” he said.

In a major development in the Disha Salian death case, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe into the matter. Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing her father and petitioner Satish Salian, expressed confidence that justice would be served in the case. Advocate Nilesh Ojha said, "The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and direct the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI. Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court" (ANI)