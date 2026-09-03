The Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of a plea by Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the Beant Singh assassination case, seeking eye treatment at a private hospital. The court directed that his treatment continue at PGI Chandigarh.

High Court Rules on Rajoana's Eye Treatment Plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by Balwant Singh Rajoana seeking permission for eye treatment. The matter was heard by Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi.

Rajoana’s counsel requested the court to allow him to undergo eye treatment at a private hospital in Patiala.

The counsel for the Government of India, however, submitted that Rajoana was already undergoing treatment for the same eye condition at PGI Chandigarh. The counsel further informed the court that Rajoana had visited PGI Chandigarh for treatment in January.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court disposed of the petition. The court directed that Rajoana’s treatment would continue at PGI Chandigarh, where he is already undergoing treatment.

Who is Balwant Singh Rajoana?

Balwant Singh Rajoana has been held guilty for the assassination of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. Rajoana has been in jail for more than 29 years, of which he has been on death row for over 17 years.

(ANI)