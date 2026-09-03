Karnataka's High-Level Clearance Committee, chaired by CM DK Shivakumar, has greenlit nine new projects and eight additional investment proposals, totaling ₹29,679 crore. These industrial ventures are expected to generate 66,360 new jobs.

The High-Level Clearance Committee, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday approved nine new projects and eight proposals for additional investments, involving a total investment of ₹29,679 crore in Karnataka’s industrial sector. According to a release, the projects are expected to create 66,360 jobs.

New Investment Projects

Under the new investment projects, Vibrancy Renewable Energies will invest ₹2,194.94 crore and provide employment to 30,000 people, the release said. Mahindra Aerostructures will invest ₹2,300 crore, creating 3,000 jobs; Aequs Consumer Products will invest ₹1,104 crore, creating 4,813 jobs. Hero Future Energies will also invest ₹9,760 crore and create 3,200 jobs. Epsilon will invest ₹1,500 crore, Toyota Kirloskar ₹1,200 crore, Nirani Sugars ₹4,062 crore, TruAlt Bioenergy ₹2,988 crore and Lighthouse Alternative Assets ₹600 crore, according to the release.

Additional Investments Cleared

Meanwhile, MSPL will make an additional investment of ₹884.25 crore, Ensure Reliance Power Solutions ₹250 crore, Honda Cars ₹437 crore, Bhima Fine Chemicals ₹605 crore, Sansera ₹492.24 crore, TVS Motors ₹1,050 crore and Havells India ₹250 crore.

CM's Directives on Project Scrutiny

The Chief Minister directed officials of the Finance Department to thoroughly scrutinise project reports submitted for granting industrial licences. He said a pre-clearance audit should be made mandatory for projects and instructed officials to constitute a new audit team for this purpose. He also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with all provisions of the industrial policy and take all necessary measures to encourage the establishment and expansion of industries in the state.

Key Officials Present

Ministers MB Patil, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, Ajay Singh and PM Narendra Swamy; Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh; Chief Minister’s Economic Adviser LK Atheeq; Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath; Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Selvakumar; and other senior officials were present in the meeting.