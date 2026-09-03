Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel questioned the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as Ram Mandir Trust CEO, alleging it shows PM Modi no longer trusts BJP, RSS, and VHP members. Other party leaders echoed his concerns.

Bhupesh Baghel questions PM Modi's trust in BJP, RSS

Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has questioned the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, alleging that the move reflects a lack of trust in people associated with the BJP, RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Baghel drew a parallel with the government’s decision to use the Army in cases related to examination paper leaks and questioned why a retired Army officer had been chosen to oversee the accounts of offerings and other affairs related to the Ram Mandir. “When exam papers get leaked, they are sent via the Army; the government does not trust its own officers and employees,” Baghel said.

He further questioned whether the appointment of a retired Army officer indicated that the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi no longer trusted people associated with the BJP, RSS and VHP. “A retired Army officer has been appointed CEO to manage the accounts of the offerings and oversee the Ram Mandir. This implies that the government and PM Modi no longer trust people from the BJP, RSS, and VHP because they were caught red-handed stealing,” Baghel said.

The Congress leader said that changing the leadership of the trust would not by itself address concerns among devotees and questioned whether the appointment would restore public confidence. “No matter how hard they try to suppress the matter, they have certainly hurt the faith of the people of the country,” Baghel said.

His remarks came after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed the appointment of the CEO, filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court. Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted for selection of the CEO. He has 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership experience and has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

'Temple work for temple people': Imran Masood

Congress leader Imran Masood also questioned the appointment, saying the management of the Ram Temple should be left to religious figures and people associated with temple affairs. Reacting to Mishra’s appointment, Masood said, “That is the job of sadhus and saints. Now, an Air Marshal, someone who flies aeroplanes, has gotten entangled in the RSS’s web. Will he, too, eventually be ousted in disgrace? What kind of spectacle is this?”

He questioned the rationale behind appointing a retired Air Force officer to oversee the temple trust and said temple-related responsibilities should remain with those who understand religious traditions. “Temple work should be left to temple people,” Masood said, while also alleging that the RSS was increasingly interested in the financial aspects of the Ram Temple project. “Now that the RSS sees money involved in the Ram Temple project, they are eyeing it greedily,” he alleged.

Masood on election-time threats

On concerns over threats to Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, Masood said the possibility of an attack could not be ruled out with elections approaching. He alleged that terrorist attacks, threats and hate-mongering often surface during election periods and questioned who benefits from such developments.

“Elections are coming, and even an attack could occur. Terrorist attacks, threats, and hate-mongering—these things always surface during election times. And who benefits from this? Whoever benefits is the one responsible for it," he added.

Ajay Rai demands action against 'thieves'

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai asked whether bringing in a new CEO and new members to the trust would restore donations made by devotees and whether action would be taken against those allegedly involved in wrongdoing. “Will appointing a new CEO or bringing in new people in the Trust bring back the donations by devotees? Has action been taken against the thieves?” Rai said.

He questioned why action had not been taken against those he alleged were responsible for the alleged financial irregularities, naming Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Govind Dev Giri, while also referring to Nripendra Misra. “Will the retired Air Marshal take action against these thieves and send them to jail? When will the action be taken and the stolen money be brought back?” the Congress leader asked.

Rai further said that the trust would regain the confidence of devotees only when concrete action was taken against those accused of wrongdoing and the allegedly missing money was recovered.

He also raised questions over the choice of the new CEO, saying that the Ram Mandir is the birthplace of Lord Ram and arguing that a Shankaracharya should have been appointed to the position. “This is Lord Ram’s birthplace. Any Shankaracharya should have been appointed for this position,” Rai said.

(ANI)