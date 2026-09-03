BJP legislators accused the Himachal Pradesh government of withholding recruitment details from the State Selection Commission, an issue raised in three consecutive Assembly sessions. CM Sukhu cited past irregularities as a reason for the delay.

Row Over Recruitment Data in Assembly

BJP legislators on Wednesday accused the Himachal Pradesh government of withholding crucial information on recruitments conducted by the State Selection Commission, after the government informed the Assembly that the details were still being compiled.

The issue came up during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly after BJP MLAs Sudhir Sharma and Vipin Singh Parmar sought information on recruitments made by the State Selection Commission. BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma said the question had been raised during the previous three Assembly sessions as well, but the government had repeatedly informed the House that the information was being compiled. Parmar questioned why the details had not been furnished despite the matter being raised in three consecutive sessions. He argued that the information sought was not so complicated that it could not be provided to the legislators. The BJP legislators alleged that the government was deliberately withholding “crucial information” from the House and questioned the delay in furnishing details sought by elected representatives.

Government Cites Past Irregularities for Delay

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government had no intention of concealing facts or information. “We do not wish to conceal facts or information. We intend to provide detailed information in March 2027,” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said there had been several irregularities before the establishment of the State Selection Commission and that the government was collecting comprehensive information before submitting a detailed response to the House. “There were several irregularities prior to the State Selection Commission. Comprehensive information is being collected, and a reply will be provided in the next session,” Sukhu said.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission had earlier faced allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the question paper leak controversy that led to the dissolution of the commission in 2022. The state subsequently established the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, or State Selection Commission, to conduct recruitment examinations.

Opposition Flags Other Information Gaps

The issue of pending information also surfaced separately during the session when BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal sought details of foundation stones laid and inaugurations conducted by Chief Minister Sukhu across the state up to January 31, 2026. The government again informed the House that the information was being compiled.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur questioned the government's reluctance to provide the details, saying the information sought could be compiled without difficulty. “Why is the government shying away from answering? The question seeks information that can be summarised in just two words; it is a task requiring only five minutes. What is the benefit of withholding information that is in the public interest?” Thakur asked.

The exchanges triggered sharp criticism from the opposition benches, with BJP legislators maintaining that information sought by elected representatives should be furnished promptly to ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government. (ANI)