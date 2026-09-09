Telangana's ruling Congress accused BRS chief KCR of orchestrating Assembly disruptions from his farmhouse to hide past governance failures. An MLA also condemned an alleged 'untouchability' incident at KCR's farmhouse, describing it as very sad.

KCR masterminding disruptions from farmhouse: Congress

The ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing the opposition of deliberately disrupting Assembly proceedings to deflect attention from its past governance failures. Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy alleged that the strategy to stall the House was masterminded by BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) from his farmhouse. He said, "BRS Party leaders have come to the assembly with the conspiracy. This conspiracy was hatched by KCR in the farmhouse. We all know KCR has abstained from the assembly for three years. Telangana people are waiting to see KCR. People are discussing that. To cover his failures, he plans to disrupt the assembly. He is asking his legislators to stall the proceedings of the house.”

'Placard ban framed during KCR's tenure'

Highlighting the former Chief Minister's prolonged absence from the legislature, Reddy questioned the opposition's objections over Assembly rules and said that placards were prohibited under rules framed during KCR's tenure as Chief Minister. “We came to this conclusion because he only framed the rules when he was CM. Wearing T-shirts is not a problem, but carrying Placards is banned as per the rule book prepared by KCR," Yennam Srinivas Reddy added.

BRS MLAs' conduct 'disheartening'

The remarks come amid heightened friction in the Telangana legislature, with repeated disruptions and the suspension of BRS legislators during the ongoing Assembly session.

Expressing dismay over the opposition's conduct, Congress MLA Naveen Yadav said lawmakers enter the Assembly to raise issues concerning the people of the state, but the conduct of BRS members was disappointing. “We are coming to learn something from the assembly and put forward our people's problems, but seeing BRS behaviour is disheartening,” Naveen Yadav said.

BRS accused of 'untouchability' after SC leaders' visit

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Yashaswini Reddy condemned an incident following a visit by Scheduled Caste (SC) leaders to KCR's Erravelli farmhouse and alleged that turmeric water was sprinkled along the route taken by the leaders to symbolically "clean" the area. She described the alleged act as a distressing reminder of untouchability practices. “As kids, we heard of untouchability, but it's very sad to witness it. Yesterday, SC leaders who went to Erravali farmhouse, on their route, they(BRS) have put some Turmeric water, which means they are trying to clean the area. Even after decades, forgetting Untouchability, this is very sad,” Yashaswini Reddy said.

'CM will accord due respect to KCR': TPCC Chief

Addressing the broader political dynamic, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wanted to make it clear that KCR would be accorded the respect due to an opposition leader. “CM Revanth Reddy wants to make it clear that KCR will get the respect that opposition leaders should be given,” and added KCR should live for 100 years we have utmost respect for KCR,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said. (ANI)