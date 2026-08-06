Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) lone MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. BSP supremo Mayawati expressed deep grief, remembering the Rasra MLA as a dedicated, honest, and loyal party member.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati expressed profound grief on Wednesday evening following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) MLA Uma Shankar, who passed away on Wednesday evening (August 5) following his battle with cancer. The legislator from Ballia's Rasra seat had been undergoing medical treatment for a prolonged illness before passing away.

Mayawati's Tribute

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Wednesday addressed the tragic loss of Rasra assembly MLA Uma Shankar Singh, reflecting on his exceptional character and deep-rooted ties with the organisation. She wrote on X, "The news of the passing away this evening of Shri Uma Shankar Singh, the dedicated, honest, and completely loyal popular MLA from Rasra seat in Ballia, during treatment due to a prolonged illness, is extremely heartbreaking."

Emphasising her direct communication with the legislator's family during his final moments, Mayawati extended her firm support to the bereaved relatives. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati wrote, "My deepest condolences to his family and all his well-wishers. No amount of praise can do justice to his devotion to the party. His entire family is like the BSP family, and all members of his family treat me with the full respect and honour as they would an elder sister."

Reaching out directly to offer solidarity and strength to the grieving household, the former chief minister shared her personal interaction with the family through an X post. "During my continuous contact with his son, it was from him that I received the news of his passing this evening. In this hour of grief, I and the entire party stand with him and his family, and they must not lose courage in any way but rather move forward while facing this situation. May nature grant strength to all of them to bear this sorrow," Mayawati wrote.

About Uma Shankar Singh

Uma Shankar Singh emerged as the winning candidate from the Rasra (Ballia) constituency representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The legislator was the lone representative of the BSP. He had been battling cancer for a long period. His death has sent shockwaves through political circles, drawing grief and condolences from leaders nationwide.

Uma Shankar Singh (born 2 January 1971) was the lone BSP MLA Umashankar Singh in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He represented the Rasara constituency in the Ballia district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Known for his strong grassroots presence and community engagement, he has emerged as a prominent regional political figure; he was the only BSP MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He was elected three consecutive times in the assembly, first in 2012 under the BSP flag, and then again in 2017 and 2022. (ANI)